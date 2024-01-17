Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.

The public float for NG is 228.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NG on January 17, 2024 was 1.66M shares.

NG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) has plunged by -0.28 when compared to previous closing price of 3.55, but the company has seen a -3.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2023 year-end financial results after market close on January 24, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place January 25, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

NG’s Market Performance

NG’s stock has fallen by -3.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.01% and a quarterly drop of -6.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.22% for Novagold Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.73% for NG stock, with a simple moving average of -20.06% for the last 200 days.

NG Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Novagold Resources Inc. saw -5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from Lang Gregory A., who sale 42,519 shares at the price of $4.16 back on Nov 30. After this action, Lang Gregory A. now owns 9,635 shares of Novagold Resources Inc., valued at $176,879 using the latest closing price.

MADHAVPEDDI KALIDAS V, the Director of Novagold Resources Inc., sale 10,947 shares at $4.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that MADHAVPEDDI KALIDAS V is holding 49,875 shares at $45,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

Equity return is now at value -237.73, with -31.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.