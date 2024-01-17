NiSource Inc (NI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NI is 0.48.

The public float for NI is 445.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NI on January 17, 2024 was 5.24M shares.

The stock of NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) has decreased by -1.72 when compared to last closing price of 26.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that NiSource (NI) makes a strong case for investment, given its growth prospects, strong ROE and capability to increase shareholders’ value.

NI’s Market Performance

NiSource Inc (NI) has experienced a -3.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.77% drop in the past month, and a 1.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for NI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.40% for NI’s stock, with a -2.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NI Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.63. In addition, NiSource Inc saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Jesanis Michael E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $26.24 back on Nov 28. After this action, Jesanis Michael E now owns 48,070 shares of NiSource Inc, valued at $131,200 using the latest closing price.

Yates Lloyd M, the Director and President & CEO of NiSource Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $26.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Yates Lloyd M is holding 131,242 shares at $1,057,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Equity return is now at value 10.01, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NiSource Inc (NI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.