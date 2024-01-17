NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP)’s stock price has dropped by -3.64 in relation to previous closing price of 28.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-15 that We had discussed NEP in the context of the five stages of grief and maintained a hold rating on the stock. The stock is flat since then. We update our outlook on the stock based on our macro expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for NEP is 92.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEP on January 17, 2024 was 1.97M shares.

NEP’s Market Performance

NEP’s stock has seen a -9.08% decrease for the week, with a -3.50% drop in the past month and a 24.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for NextEra Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.49% for NEP’s stock, with a -37.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEP Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP fell by -9.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.95. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEP starting from Kind Peter H, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Kind Peter H now owns 32,340 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP, valued at $99,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Equity return is now at value 3.54, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.