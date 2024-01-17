News Corp (NWSA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) has dropped by -2.02 compared to previous close of 24.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2024-01-11 that News Corp announced Thursday that veteran communications advisor Arthur Bochner will become chief communications officer and executive vice president, following the retirement later this year of longtime spokesperson Jim Kennedy.

Is It Worth Investing in News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) Right Now?

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 98.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34.

The public float for NWSA is 380.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of NWSA was 2.94M shares.

NWSA’s Market Performance

NWSA stock saw an increase of -3.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.72% and a quarterly increase of 13.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for News Corp (NWSA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.32% for NWSA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWSA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NWSA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NWSA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NWSA Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWSA fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.09. In addition, News Corp saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWSA starting from PANUCCIO SUSAN, who sale 10,758 shares at the price of $21.38 back on Aug 16. After this action, PANUCCIO SUSAN now owns 154,287 shares of News Corp, valued at $230,006 using the latest closing price.

PANUCCIO SUSAN, the Chief Financial Officer of News Corp, sale 184,212 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that PANUCCIO SUSAN is holding 165,045 shares at $3,863,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWSA

Equity return is now at value 1.76, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, News Corp (NWSA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.