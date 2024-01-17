New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has dropped by -4.42 compared to previous close of 76.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that New Oriental’s stock has surged 181% this year due to the recovery in China’s education and domestic travel market. The company has successfully navigated regulatory changes and is poised to benefit from industry consolidation. New Oriental is expanding into the booming study abroad and overseas education market, as well as the senior tourism market.

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 44.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for EDU is 165.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of EDU was 1.72M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stock saw a decrease of -2.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.51% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.73% for EDU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.33% for the last 200 days.

EDU Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.00. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw -0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.