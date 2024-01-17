New Horizon Aircraft, Ltd. (HOVR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

New Horizon Aircraft, Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR)’s stock price has plunge by -41.26relation to previous closing price of 5.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -66.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Horizon Aircraft, Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR) Right Now?

The public float for HOVR is 12.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOVR on January 17, 2024 was 123.33K shares.

HOVR’s Market Performance

HOVR’s stock has seen a -66.73% decrease for the week, with a -68.15% drop in the past month and a -68.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.68% for New Horizon Aircraft, Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -63.60% for HOVR’s stock, with a -67.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOVR Trading at -66.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.21%, as shares sank -68.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOVR fell by -66.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, New Horizon Aircraft, Ltd. saw -59.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New Horizon Aircraft, Ltd. (HOVR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.