New Gold Inc (NGD) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NGD is 1.50.

The public float for NGD is 682.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On January 17, 2024, NGD’s average trading volume was 3.75M shares.

NGD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) has decreased by -5.11 when compared to last closing price of 1.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-15 that Torr Metals (TSX-V:TMET) told investors it has identified multiple new gold anomalies in humus soil sampling at its Filion Gold Project in northern Ontario, with assays yielding up to 1.32 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) that have never been drill tested. The humus soil sampling conducted in 2023 identified gold anomalies coinciding with six kilometre-scale VLF-EM (very low frequency electromagnetic) conductors interpreted as significant shear structures with northeast-southwest and east-west orientations that occur within a greater than 7 kilometre (km) dilational bend of the Filion Fault, the company said in a statement.

NGD’s Market Performance

New Gold Inc (NGD) has experienced a -3.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.91% drop in the past month, and a 20.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for NGD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.47% for NGD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NGD Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4295. In addition, New Gold Inc saw -10.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Equity return is now at value -5.66, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New Gold Inc (NGD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.