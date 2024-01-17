NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has seen a -0.62% decrease in the past week, with a -16.25% drop in the past month, and a -15.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for NTES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.52% for NTES stock, with a simple moving average of -9.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) is above average at 15.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) is $208.93, which is $45.83 above the current market price. The public float for NTES is 625.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTES on January 17, 2024 was 2.00M shares.

The stock of NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) has decreased by -1.66 when compared to last closing price of 91.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Meta Platforms (META), Telefonica Brasil (SAM) and NetEase (NTES) are three communication services stocks that you can look into as the sector continues to grow on expectations of a Fed rate cut.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTES stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for NTES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTES in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $126 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

NTES Trading at -14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.03. In addition, NetEase Inc ADR saw -3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc ADR stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.98. Equity return is now at value 24.28, with 15.88 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc ADR (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.