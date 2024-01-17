Neogen Corp. (NEOG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.67 compared to its previous closing price of 17.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Neogen’s (NEOG) Q2 revenues decline year over year due to lower Animal Safety business.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG) Right Now?

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 315.26x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NEOG is at 1.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for NEOG is 216.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.16% of that float. The average trading volume for NEOG on January 17, 2024 was 1.67M shares.

NEOG’s Market Performance

NEOG stock saw a decrease of -5.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.10% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Neogen Corp. (NEOG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.55% for NEOG’s stock, with a -9.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NEOG Trading at -4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.50. In addition, Neogen Corp. saw -14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from BOEHM WILLIAM T, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Nov 03. After this action, BOEHM WILLIAM T now owns 26,509 shares of Neogen Corp., valued at $32,110 using the latest closing price.

Jones Douglas Edward, the Chief Operating Officer of Neogen Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $15.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Jones Douglas Edward is holding 36,131 shares at $151,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Equity return is now at value 0.38, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.