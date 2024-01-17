Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Stock Experiences -27.50% Monthly Change

In the past week, NVTS stock has gone down by -16.06%, with a monthly decline of -27.50% and a quarterly surge of 2.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.35% for Navitas Semiconductor Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.65% for NVTS’s stock, with a -22.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NVTS is also noteworthy at 2.67.

The public float for NVTS is 117.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.82% of that float. The average trading volume of NVTS on January 17, 2024 was 2.00M shares.

NVTS) stock’s latest price update

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.06 in comparison to its previous close of 6.33, however, the company has experienced a -16.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that Customer pipeline Up 65% to $1.25B, target to grow 6x-10x market rate, with leading-edge GaN & SiC Customer pipeline Up 65% to $1.25B, target to grow 6x-10x market rate, with leading-edge GaN & SiC

NVTS Trading at -15.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -25.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS fell by -15.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corp saw -25.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Saluja Dipender, who sale 43,529 shares at the price of $8.21 back on Dec 15. After this action, Saluja Dipender now owns 6,205,599 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, valued at $357,256 using the latest closing price.

SHELTON RON, the Sr VP, CFO and Treasurer of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $8.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that SHELTON RON is holding 306,668 shares at $81,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Equity return is now at value -30.45, with -25.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.