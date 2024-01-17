Navigating the Volatility of Corning, Inc.’s (GLW) Stock

In the past week, GLW stock has gone down by -3.51%, with a monthly gain of 1.82% and a quarterly surge of 8.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Corning, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.78% for GLW’s stock, with a -3.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) Right Now?

Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09.

The public float for GLW is 770.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLW on January 17, 2024 was 4.23M shares.

GLW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) has decreased by -1.24 when compared to last closing price of 30.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-13 that Corning’s stock has underperformed the market, but the company is still well-positioned to benefit from secular trends and has 20% upside potential. The company’s Q3 earnings were weak due to macroeconomic weakness, but the balance sheet remains healthy and the stock offers an attractive dividend yield. Challenges for the top line are expected to continue in Q4, but the worst is likely behind the company and it has strong prospects in the fiber optic, clean energy, and specialty materials segments.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GLW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GLW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $30 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GLW Trading at 3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLW fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.44. In addition, Corning, Inc. saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLW starting from McRae Lawrence D, who sale 18,200 shares at the price of $30.15 back on Dec 21. After this action, McRae Lawrence D now owns 205,258 shares of Corning, Inc., valued at $548,799 using the latest closing price.

WEEKS WENDELL P, the Chairman and CEO of Corning, Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $33.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that WEEKS WENDELL P is holding 847,474 shares at $3,378,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLW

Equity return is now at value 5.15, with 2.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corning, Inc. (GLW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.