Navigating the Volatility of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp’s (ATAK) Stock

The stock of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) has gone down by -27.07% for the week, with a -68.49% drop in the past month and a -68.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.97% for ATAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.85% for ATAK stock, with a simple moving average of -66.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ATAK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ATAK) is above average at 38.66x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ATAK is 5.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATAK on January 17, 2024 was 164.99K shares.

ATAK) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ATAK)’s stock price has plunge by -18.83relation to previous closing price of 4.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -27.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that Aurora Tech (NASDAQ: ATAK ) stock is rocketing higher on Friday as investors react to a wider rally for the electric vehicle (EV) sector. That rally comes about after a major announcement was made by EV maker Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN ).

ATAK Trading at -61.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares sank -68.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAK fell by -27.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp saw -25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAK

Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 1.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.