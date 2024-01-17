Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT)’s stock price has plunge by -12.69relation to previous closing price of 0.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 25.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KITT is 0.17.

The public float for KITT is 12.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KITT on January 17, 2024 was 2.14M shares.

KITT’s Market Performance

The stock of Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) has seen a 25.06% increase in the past week, with a -37.32% drop in the past month, and a -74.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.02% for KITT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.57% for KITT’s stock, with a -75.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KITT stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for KITT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KITT in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KITT Trading at -59.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.73%, as shares sank -39.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KITT rose by +25.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6032. In addition, Nauticus Robotics Inc saw -32.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KITT starting from Radford Nicolaus, who sale 19,667 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Jan 02. After this action, Radford Nicolaus now owns 3,024,921 shares of Nauticus Robotics Inc, valued at $12,587 using the latest closing price.

Bohan Donnelly A., the Chief Operating Officer of Nauticus Robotics Inc, sale 18,357 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Bohan Donnelly A. is holding 117,518 shares at $11,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KITT

Equity return is now at value -4.28, with -3.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.