NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37.

The public float for NWG is 4.44B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of NWG was 2.02M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NWG) stock’s latest price update

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG)’s stock price has plunge by -2.93relation to previous closing price of 5.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2024-01-08 that Michelle Girard, NatWest Markets head of U.S., and Joanne Feeney, Advisors Capital Management partner and portfolio manager, join ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the latest market trends, the Fed’s rate path decision, 2024 outlook, and more.

NWG’s Market Performance

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has seen a -8.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.03% decline in the past month and a -4.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for NWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.95% for NWG’s stock, with a -11.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NWG Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG fell by -8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, NatWest Group Plc ADR saw -5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Equity return is now at value 15.44, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.