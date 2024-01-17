Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NDAQ stock has gone down by -0.44%, with a monthly gain of 0.12% and a quarterly surge of 14.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Nasdaq Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.10% for NDAQ’s stock, with a 7.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for NDAQ is 340.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NDAQ on January 17, 2024 was 2.47M shares.

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 56.93. However, the company has seen a -0.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Nasdaq (NDAQ) makes heavy investments in technology to enhance its offerings related to anti-fin crime protection.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NDAQ Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.53. In addition, Nasdaq Inc saw -2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from DENNISON ANN M, who sale 5,150 shares at the price of $49.41 back on Nov 01. After this action, DENNISON ANN M now owns 59,359 shares of Nasdaq Inc, valued at $254,461 using the latest closing price.

Torgeby Johan, the Director of Nasdaq Inc, purchase 14,000 shares at $50.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Torgeby Johan is holding 22,466 shares at $705,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Equity return is now at value 17.89, with 4.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.