MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) has decreased by -11.03 when compared to last closing price of 1.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -31.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-03 that Shares of MSP Recovery, which does business as LifeWallet, sank Tuesday after the company said it would enact a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

Is It Worth Investing in MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LIFW is -1.91.

The public float for LIFW is 5.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. On January 17, 2024, LIFW’s average trading volume was 3.11M shares.

LIFW’s Market Performance

The stock of MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has seen a -31.75% decrease in the past week, with a -49.01% drop in the past month, and a -40.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.06% for LIFW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.85% for LIFW’s stock, with a -82.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIFW Trading at -64.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares sank -49.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFW fell by -31.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0465. In addition, MSP Recovery Inc saw -43.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFW starting from Cano Health, Inc., who sale 5,016 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Jan 16. After this action, Cano Health, Inc. now owns 7,774,054 shares of MSP Recovery Inc, valued at $6,571 using the latest closing price.

Cano Health, Inc., the 10% Owner of MSP Recovery Inc, sale 29,969 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Cano Health, Inc. is holding 7,779,070 shares at $45,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFW

Equity return is now at value -16.58, with -0.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.