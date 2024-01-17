MP Materials Corporation’s (MP) Stock: A -11.44% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, MP stock has gone down by -10.11%, with a monthly decline of -0.54% and a quarterly plunge of -1.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for MP Materials Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.44% for MP’s stock, with a -19.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) is above average at 29.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.52.

The public float for MP is 143.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MP on January 17, 2024 was 2.77M shares.

The stock of MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) has decreased by -6.07 when compared to last closing price of 17.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that MP’s stock price peaked in 2022 and has been in a downtrend along with NdPr prices. Investors are pricing off results rather than potential. MP is an American supply chain independence play as it is a leading company in rare earth minerals, where China has a large market share. MP is fairly valued considering its processing capabilities expansion and planned production volumes increase. Other potential upsides, e.g. US/China tensions and demand potentially outstripping supply, are currently provided for “free”.

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP fell by -10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.78. In addition, MP Materials Corporation saw -15.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $20.69 back on May 31. After this action, Rosenthal Michael Stuart now owns 126,622 shares of MP Materials Corporation, valued at $103,450 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of MP Materials Corporation, purchase 6,000 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Rosenthal Michael Stuart is holding 121,622 shares at $126,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Equity return is now at value 8.22, with 4.77 for asset returns.

In a nutshell, MP Materials Corporation (MP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.