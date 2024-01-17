Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MDLZ is at 0.59.

The public float for MDLZ is 1.36B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume for MDLZ on January 17, 2024 was 6.36M shares.

MDLZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has dropped by -0.37 compared to previous close of 73.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-16 that CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. ET and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

MDLZ’s Market Performance

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has seen a -1.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.36% decline in the past month and a 18.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for MDLZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.97% for MDLZ’s stock, with a 1.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $83 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MDLZ Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.26. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw 0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Mondelez International, Inc., who sale 30,000,000 shares at the price of $34.42 back on Feb 27. After this action, Mondelez International, Inc. now owns 45,543,005 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $1,032,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Brusadelli Maurizio, the EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc., sale 20,675 shares at $66.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Brusadelli Maurizio is holding 205,081 shares at $1,378,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Equity return is now at value 16.64, with 6.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.