Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 59.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Mirati’s (MRTX) Krazati gets the European Commission’s conditional marketing approval for treating adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Is It Worth Investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRTX is 0.57.

The public float for MRTX is 63.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% of that float. On January 17, 2024, MRTX’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

MRTX’s Market Performance

MRTX stock saw an increase of -0.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.81% and a quarterly increase of 5.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.68% for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for MRTX’s stock, with a 31.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRTX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRTX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MRTX Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.60%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRTX fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.85. In addition, Mirati Therapeutics Inc saw 0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRTX starting from Hickey Benjamin, who sale 2,090 shares at the price of $58.92 back on Jan 08. After this action, Hickey Benjamin now owns 118,625 shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc, valued at $123,143 using the latest closing price.

Christensen Jamie, the EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of Mirati Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,531 shares at $58.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Christensen Jamie is holding 157,135 shares at $90,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRTX

Equity return is now at value -69.95, with -59.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.