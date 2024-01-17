MiNK Therapeutics Inc (INKT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of MiNK Therapeutics Inc (INKT) has seen a -17.14% decrease in the past week, with a -17.14% drop in the past month, and a -20.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.24% for INKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.10% for INKT stock, with a simple moving average of -43.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INKT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.05.

The public float for INKT is 9.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INKT on January 17, 2024 was 39.15K shares.

INKT) stock’s latest price update

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INKT)’s stock price has plunge by -12.03relation to previous closing price of 0.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced plans to unveil updated clinical and translational data, along with insights on agenT-797’s distinct mechanism of action in solid tumors. A poster will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting on November 1-5, 2023.

INKT Trading at -16.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -19.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INKT fell by -17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0265. In addition, MiNK Therapeutics Inc saw -18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INKT starting from AGENUS INC, who purchase 429 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Oct 16. After this action, AGENUS INC now owns 21,772,863 shares of MiNK Therapeutics Inc, valued at $472 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of MiNK Therapeutics Inc, purchase 19,373 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,772,434 shares at $21,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INKT

Equity return is now at value -1238.95, with -151.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MiNK Therapeutics Inc (INKT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.