Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST): A Technical Analysis

The public float for MVST is 212.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MVST on January 17, 2024 was 4.46M shares.

The stock of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) has decreased by -4.38 when compared to last closing price of 1.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Tap five stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach. These stocks include Aptiv (APTV), Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Microvast (MVST), Fox Factory Holdings (FOXF) and Green Dot (GDOT).

MVST’s Market Performance

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) has seen a -20.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.20% decline in the past month and a -41.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.19% for MVST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.24% for MVST’s stock, with a -39.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVST stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MVST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MVST in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MVST Trading at -21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVST fell by -19.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2439. In addition, Microvast Holdings Inc saw -30.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MVST starting from Zheng Yanzhuan, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Nov 14. After this action, Zheng Yanzhuan now owns 710,000 shares of Microvast Holdings Inc, valued at $1,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Zheng Yanzhuan, the Director of Microvast Holdings Inc, sale 313,009 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Zheng Yanzhuan is holding 1,710,000 shares at $632,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MVST

Equity return is now at value -19.56, with -11.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.