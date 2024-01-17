MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of MGM Resorts International (MGM) has gone down by -7.93% for the week, with a -3.38% drop in the past month and a 16.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.55% for MGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.64% for MGM’s stock, with a 0.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Right Now?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MGM is at 2.20.

The public float for MGM is 274.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume for MGM on January 17, 2024 was 4.60M shares.

MGM) stock’s latest price update

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 42.37, however, the company has experienced a -7.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that MGM (MGM) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $49 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MGM Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM fell by -7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.21. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw -5.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from SANDERS COREY IAN, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $44.82 back on Dec 14. After this action, SANDERS COREY IAN now owns 227,674 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $1,344,582 using the latest closing price.

McManus John, the CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY of MGM Resorts International, sale 10,000 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that McManus John is holding 63,695 shares at $450,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Equity return is now at value 24.88, with 2.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.