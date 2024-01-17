Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MESA is 3.03.

The public float for MESA is 32.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On January 17, 2024, MESA’s average trading volume was 427.79K shares.

MESA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) has decreased by -15.37 when compared to last closing price of 0.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -25.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-14 that Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA, -3.42% said Thursday it plans to file a notification of a late filing for its annual report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30. The filing will provide it with an automatic 15-day extension to release its 2023 10-K annual report.

MESA’s Market Performance

MESA’s stock has fallen by -25.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.42% and a quarterly drop of -8.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.51% for Mesa Air Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.27% for MESA stock, with a simple moving average of -50.76% for the last 200 days.

MESA Trading at -11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.37%, as shares sank -27.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESA fell by -25.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9519. In addition, Mesa Air Group Inc. saw -26.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESA

Equity return is now at value -63.73, with -18.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.