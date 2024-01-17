Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MREO is 0.78.

The public float for MREO is 128.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MREO on January 17, 2024 was 1.11M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MREO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) has surged by 7.28 when compared to previous closing price of 3.09, but the company has seen a 22.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 10:55am ET / 03:55pm BST.

MREO’s Market Performance

MREO’s stock has risen by 22.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 58.61% and a quarterly rise of 107.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.20% for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.27% for MREO’s stock, with a 118.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MREO Trading at 49.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares surge +59.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO rose by +20.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +359.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR saw 43.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

Equity return is now at value -39.59, with -26.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.