Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) has gone down by -13.81% for the week, with a 7.64% rise in the past month and a -45.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.08% for MAXN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.37% for MAXN’s stock, with a -71.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61.

The public float for MAXN is 31.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAXN on January 17, 2024 was 2.46M shares.

MAXN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) has decreased by -10.36 when compared to last closing price of 5.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-03 that In December, investors thought the Federal Reserve was ready to cut rates in the near future. Minutes from the meeting released today showed a much more tepid view from the central bank.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MAXN Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares sank -13.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN fell by -13.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.23. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd saw -31.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Equity return is now at value -112.12, with -12.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.