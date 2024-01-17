Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55.

The public float for DOOR is 21.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of DOOR was 267.16K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DOOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) has surged by 4.40 when compared to previous closing price of 85.21, but the company has seen a 0.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-27 that Jay McCanless, Wedbush housing analyst, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the housing sector.

DOOR’s Market Performance

Masonite International Corp (DOOR) has experienced a 0.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.27% drop in the past month, and a 2.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for DOOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.74% for DOOR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOOR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DOOR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOOR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $92 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DOOR Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOOR rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.95. In addition, Masonite International Corp saw 5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOOR starting from Steinfeld Jay Ira, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $81.97 back on Nov 10. After this action, Steinfeld Jay Ira now owns 6,217 shares of Masonite International Corp, valued at $49,182 using the latest closing price.

Shellabarger Catherine Anne, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Masonite International Corp, sale 803 shares at $93.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Shellabarger Catherine Anne is holding 3,769 shares at $75,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOOR

Equity return is now at value 20.81, with 6.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Masonite International Corp (DOOR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.