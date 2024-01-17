Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stock Experiences 5.09% Monthly Change

The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has gone down by -1.37% for the week, with a 5.09% rise in the past month and a 3.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.62% for MPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.01% for MPC’s stock, with a 13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) Right Now?

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MPC is 1.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for MPC is 378.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPC on January 17, 2024 was 3.02M shares.

MPC) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 157.46. However, the company has seen a -1.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2024-01-14 that In October, Civitas signed an agreement with Vencer Energy to acquire oil-producing assets in the Midland Basin of west Texas for a total consideration of approximately $2.1 billion, subject to customary terms, conditions, and closing price adjustments.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $169 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MPC Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.74. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corp saw 3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER, who sale 1,436 shares at the price of $146.81 back on Nov 13. After this action, HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER now owns 5,480 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp, valued at $210,819 using the latest closing price.

Rucker Kim K.W., the Director of Marathon Petroleum Corp, sale 6,000 shares at $152.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Rucker Kim K.W. is holding 24,098 shares at $914,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Equity return is now at value 43.98, with 12.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.