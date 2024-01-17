Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for MGRX is 7.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume for MGRX on January 17, 2024 was 529.42K shares.

MGRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) has jumped by 7.22 compared to previous close of 0.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ: MGRX ) stock is dropping on Friday after the men’s wellness products company launched a stock offering this morning. That stock offering has the company selling 5 million shares of MGRX stock.

MGRX’s Market Performance

Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has seen a 17.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -35.19% decline in the past month and a -51.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.83% for MGRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.94% for MGRX’s stock, with a -66.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGRX Trading at -28.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.93%, as shares surge +9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRX rose by +16.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2922. In addition, Mangoceuticals Inc saw 21.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGRX starting from Cohen Jacob D., who purchase 275,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Apr 10. After this action, Cohen Jacob D. now owns 8,275,000 shares of Mangoceuticals Inc, valued at $275,000 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.