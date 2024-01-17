Make Informed Decisions with Tapestry Inc (TPR) Stock Updates

The stock of Tapestry Inc (TPR) has seen a -4.25% decrease in the past week, with a 5.62% gain in the past month, and a 32.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for TPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for TPR’s stock, with a 0.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) Right Now?

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TPR is at 1.54.

The public float for TPR is 228.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.71% of that float. The average trading volume for TPR on January 17, 2024 was 3.68M shares.

TPR) stock’s latest price update

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.36 in relation to its previous close of 36.34. However, the company has experienced a -4.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TPR Trading at 9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.08. In addition, Tapestry Inc saw -0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Equity return is now at value 40.06, with 13.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tapestry Inc (TPR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.