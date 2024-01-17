Make Informed Decisions with Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Stock Updates

In the past week, MGIC stock has gone up by 5.79%, with a monthly gain of 10.36% and a quarterly plunge of -7.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.56% for MGIC’s stock, with a -12.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is above average at 13.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.

The public float for MGIC is 26.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGIC on January 17, 2024 was 56.32K shares.

MGIC) stock’s latest price update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC)’s stock price has increased by 6.34 compared to its previous closing price of 9.62. However, the company has seen a 5.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Magic Software Enterprises is an IT product and solutions provider with a history of growth through small acquisitions. The stock has a low forward P/E ratio of 9.2 and a high dividend yield of 6.40%. The company’s financials are mostly stable, with a healthy EBIT margin and stable revenues.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGIC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MGIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGIC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MGIC Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGIC rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. saw 5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGIC

Equity return is now at value 15.22, with 7.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.