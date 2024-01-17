Make Informed Decisions with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Stock Updates

The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has gone up by 5.98% for the week, with a 0.36% rise in the past month and a 10.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for CDNS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for CDNS’s stock, with a 17.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Right Now?

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 79.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07.

The public float for CDNS is 269.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of CDNS was 1.44M shares.

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has jumped by 3.37 compared to previous close of 268.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-14 that Cadence is a top enabler of AI with its expansive suite of design software for chips and computing systems. It just made another small acquisition to bolster its work in custom chip engineering.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $260 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CDNS Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.27. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. saw 1.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from DEVGAN ANIRUDH, who sale 99,886 shares at the price of $263.20 back on Jan 02. After this action, DEVGAN ANIRUDH now owns 139,348 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., valued at $26,290,303 using the latest closing price.

ZAMAN ANEEL, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., sale 6,708 shares at $264.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that ZAMAN ANEEL is holding 63,494 shares at $1,771,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 18.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.