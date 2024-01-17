Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Stock Observes -8.08% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has gone down by -4.98% for the week, with a -5.47% drop in the past month and a -15.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for MGY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.79% for MGY’s stock, with a -8.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.04.

The public float for MGY is 174.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGY on January 17, 2024 was 2.00M shares.

MGY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) has decreased by -2.65 when compared to last closing price of 20.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Magnolia (MGY) expects total D&C capital expenditures for 2023 to be $430 million, with a diluted share count of 207 million in the fourth quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MGY Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.22. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp saw -6.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from LARSON JAMES R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $23.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, LARSON JAMES R now owns 76,671 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, valued at $23,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Equity return is now at value 35.18, with 20.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.