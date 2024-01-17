Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGS) has surged by 5.80 when compared to previous closing price of 178.54, but the company has seen a 5.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2024-01-16 that 2023 was an incredibly strong year for U.S. stocks but many believe the S&P 500 will push further up in the new year. To play that continued strength, our experts have picked top 10 stocks to buy in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGS) is above average at 102.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.

The public float for MSGS is 16.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MSGS on January 17, 2024 was 123.52K shares.

MSGS’s Market Performance

MSGS’s stock has seen a 5.12% increase for the week, with a 10.19% rise in the past month and a 6.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.76% for MSGS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.02% for the last 200 days.

MSGS Trading at 8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGS rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.39. In addition, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp saw 3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSGS starting from Hopkinson David G., who sale 414 shares at the price of $192.42 back on May 11. After this action, Hopkinson David G. now owns 215 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, valued at $79,662 using the latest closing price.

Hopkinson David G., the President & COO of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, sale 344 shares at $188.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Hopkinson David G. is holding 629 shares at $65,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.