Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, LOW stock has gone up by 1.52%, with a monthly gain of 2.31% and a quarterly surge of 12.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.40% for Lowe’s Cos., Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for LOW’s stock, with a 4.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Right Now?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LOW is 1.11.

The public float for LOW is 574.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOW on January 17, 2024 was 2.91M shares.

LOW) stock’s latest price update

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 218.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-16 that 4 American Retailers You Should Consider Buying

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $240 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LOW Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.16. In addition, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. saw -0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Dupre Janice, who sale 5,380 shares at the price of $231.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dupre Janice now owns 24,216 shares of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., valued at $1,244,292 using the latest closing price.

McFarland Joseph Michael, the EVP, Stores of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $222.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that McFarland Joseph Michael is holding 46,594 shares at $1,001,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.