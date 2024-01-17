Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.62 compared to its previous closing price of 5.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-16 that The China lithium carbonate spot prices look to be approaching a bottom after falling 80% from its high. Several higher cost lithium mines are shutting down or reducing production. This typically leads to less supply, price stabilization and potentially some price recovery as demand grows. Consider buying quality lithium stocks as many are near their 52-week lows and well below analyst’s price targets as summarized in the article.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) Right Now?

The public float for LAC is 161.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.30% of that float. The average trading volume for LAC on January 17, 2024 was 2.54M shares.

LAC’s Market Performance

LAC stock saw a decrease of -14.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -39.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.09% for LAC’s stock, with a -28.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LAC Trading at -21.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -14.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) saw -18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.