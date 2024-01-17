Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT)’s stock price has dropped by -2.12 in relation to previous closing price of 17.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) is 4.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is 1.89.

The public float for LBRT is 162.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% of that float. On January 17, 2024, LBRT’s average trading volume was 2.80M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has seen a -4.42% decrease in the past week, with a -5.38% drop in the past month, and a -9.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for LBRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.13% for LBRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LBRT Trading at -9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.11. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc saw -5.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $19.04 back on Dec 20. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 2,839,760 shares of Liberty Energy Inc, valued at $39,984 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc, sale 1,385 shares at $17.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 2,841,860 shares at $24,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Equity return is now at value 38.63, with 21.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.