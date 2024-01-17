Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.15 compared to its previous closing price of 15.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Levi Strauss (LEVI) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Right Now?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEVI is 1.19.

The public float for LEVI is 86.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEVI on January 17, 2024 was 1.79M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has seen a -6.39% decrease in the past week, with a -1.99% drop in the past month, and a 9.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for LEVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.39% for LEVI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.78% for the last 200 days.

LEVI Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.07. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -7.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from O’Neill Elizabeth T, who sale 38,975 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Dec 26. After this action, O’Neill Elizabeth T now owns 58,224 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $662,575 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill Elizabeth T, the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 17,106 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that O’Neill Elizabeth T is holding 97,199 shares at $256,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 4.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.