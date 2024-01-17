Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25.

The public float for LEG is 131.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEG on January 17, 2024 was 1.35M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LEG) stock’s latest price update

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG)’s stock price has plunge by -8.49relation to previous closing price of 25.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2024-01-14 that Altria owns over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer.

LEG’s Market Performance

LEG’s stock has fallen by -9.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.26% and a quarterly drop of -6.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Leggett & Platt, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.86% for LEG’s stock, with a -16.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LEG Trading at -6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -13.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG fell by -9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.93. In addition, Leggett & Platt, Inc. saw -11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from WOOD PHOEBE A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $32.61 back on May 23. After this action, WOOD PHOEBE A now owns 53,109 shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc., valued at $195,679 using the latest closing price.

MCCOY SUSAN R, the SVP – Investor Relations of Leggett & Platt, Inc., sale 1,378 shares at $34.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MCCOY SUSAN R is holding 30,202 shares at $47,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Equity return is now at value 13.34, with 4.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.