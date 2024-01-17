Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX)’s stock price has increased by 11.59 compared to its previous closing price of 6.21. However, the company has seen a 14.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that The Zacks Computer – Networking industry players like NTCT, NTGR and LTRX are poised to benefit from the accelerated 5G deployment amid global macroeconomic challenges.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LTRX is 2.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for LTRX is 30.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On January 17, 2024, LTRX’s average trading volume was 148.45K shares.

LTRX’s Market Performance

LTRX’s stock has seen a 14.36% increase for the week, with a 14.55% rise in the past month and a 60.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for Lantronix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.76% for LTRX’s stock, with a 49.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on February 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LTRX Trading at 25.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +18.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRX rose by +14.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Lantronix Inc saw 18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRX starting from BRACE PHILIP G, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.33 back on Sep 13. After this action, BRACE PHILIP G now owns 12,000 shares of Lantronix Inc, valued at $53,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRX

Equity return is now at value -11.76, with -6.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lantronix Inc (LTRX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.