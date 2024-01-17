Kopin Corp. (KOPN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Kopin Corp. (KOPN) has seen a -17.22% decrease in the past week, with a 36.64% gain in the past month, and a 66.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.69% for KOPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.54% for KOPN stock, with a simple moving average of 29.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KOPN is 2.33.

The public float for KOPN is 106.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KOPN on January 17, 2024 was 648.40K shares.

KOPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) has plunged by -8.06 when compared to previous closing price of 2.17, but the company has seen a -17.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-11 that WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application specific optical systems and high performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced that it will be participating in the Needham Growth Conference that will be held virtually and in-person Tuesday, January 16th through Friday, January 19th, 2024. Michael Murray, CEO of Kopin, is scheduled to present virtually on Friday, January 19th, at 9:30 a.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOPN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KOPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOPN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KOPN Trading at 17.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +27.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN fell by -18.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Kopin Corp. saw -1.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOPN starting from FAN JOHN C C, who purchase 23,293 shares at the price of $1.35 back on May 17. After this action, FAN JOHN C C now owns 5,531,099 shares of Kopin Corp., valued at $31,446 using the latest closing price.

FAN JOHN C C, the Director of Kopin Corp., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FAN JOHN C C is holding 5,507,806 shares at $31,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Equity return is now at value -59.97, with -37.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kopin Corp. (KOPN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.