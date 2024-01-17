Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.29 in comparison to its previous close of 0.14, however, the company has experienced a -12.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-01 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KTRA is 0.65.

The public float for KTRA is 3.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. On January 17, 2024, KTRA’s average trading volume was 4.45M shares.

KTRA’s Market Performance

KTRA’s stock has seen a -12.48% decrease for the week, with a -32.50% drop in the past month and a -96.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.00% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.81% for KTRA’s stock, with a -95.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KTRA Trading at -53.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares sank -36.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA fell by -12.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1651. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc saw -25.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

Equity return is now at value -342.86, with -177.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.