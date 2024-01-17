Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KC is 2.16.

The public float for KC is 236.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KC on January 17, 2024 was 1.27M shares.

The stock price of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) has dropped by -5.86 compared to previous close of 2.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 21, 2023 7:15 AM ET Company Participants Wayne Wong – IR Manager Tao Zou – Vice Chairman and CEO Haijian He – CFO Conference Call Participants Xiaodan Zhang – CICC Timothy Zhao – Goldman Sachs Katrina Chiu – Citi Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Kingsoft Cloud’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

KC’s Market Performance

KC’s stock has fallen by -11.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.83% and a quarterly drop of -47.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.45% for KC’s stock, with a -51.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KC Trading at -38.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -32.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -12.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR saw -32.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Equity return is now at value -29.43, with -14.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.