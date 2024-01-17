Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN) is above average at 2.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.

JFIN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of JFIN on January 17, 2024 was 45.38K shares.

JFIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN) has increased by 5.30 when compared to last closing price of 6.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 19.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-13 that SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

JFIN’s Market Performance

Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) has seen a 19.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 40.61% gain in the past month and a 41.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for JFIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.77% for JFIN’s stock, with a 31.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JFIN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JFIN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on December 01, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

JFIN Trading at 32.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares surge +35.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFIN rose by +19.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Jiayin Group Inc ADR saw 34.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFIN

Equity return is now at value 188.09, with 58.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.