Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Business Wire reported 2024-01-03 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, today announced that Tom McCourt, CEO, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA. A live audio webcast of Ironwood's presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company's website at www.ironwoodpharma.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IRWD is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IRWD is $18.08, which is $6.34 above the current price. The public float for IRWD is 152.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRWD on January 17, 2024 was 2.15M shares.

IRWD’s Market Performance

IRWD stock saw an increase of -7.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.82% and a quarterly increase of 25.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.40% for IRWD stock, with a simple moving average of 14.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IRWD Trading at 10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.80. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from Kessler Marla L, who sale 9,926 shares at the price of $11.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, Kessler Marla L now owns 96,572 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $111,072 using the latest closing price.

Davis Andrew, the SVP, Chief Business Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 3,287 shares at $9.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Davis Andrew is holding 217,374 shares at $31,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.97 for the present operating margin

+99.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +42.64. The total capital return value is set at 23.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.27. Equity return is now at value -711.07, with -121.74 for asset returns.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 63.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.93. Total debt to assets is 37.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.