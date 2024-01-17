Inuvo Inc (INUV) Stock Showcases -7.77% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, INUV stock has gone down by -22.18%, with a monthly gain of 9.95% and a quarterly surge of 67.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.30% for Inuvo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.77% for INUV stock, with a simple moving average of 36.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inuvo Inc (AMEX: INUV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INUV is also noteworthy at 1.33.

The public float for INUV is 119.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of INUV on January 17, 2024 was 925.31K shares.

INUV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inuvo Inc (AMEX: INUV) has plunged by -15.57 when compared to previous closing price of 0.44, but the company has seen a -22.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Natalya Rudman – Investor Relations Richard Howe – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Aleesha Parris – Corporate Controller Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Inuvo Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

INUV Trading at 15.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.15%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV fell by -22.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4010. In addition, Inuvo Inc saw -13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Equity return is now at value -54.28, with -32.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Inuvo Inc (INUV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.