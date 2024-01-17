Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE: IPG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 31.97. However, the company has seen a -4.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-12 that New York, NY, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 on the morning of February 8, 2024. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

Is It Worth Investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE: IPG) Right Now?

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IPG is 1.15.

The public float for IPG is 381.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IPG on January 17, 2024 was 3.67M shares.

IPG’s Market Performance

IPG stock saw an increase of -4.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.98% and a quarterly increase of 10.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.76% for IPG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

IPG Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.67. In addition, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. saw -2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from HUDSON DAWN E, who sale 5,950 shares at the price of $33.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, HUDSON DAWN E now owns 26,930 shares of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc., valued at $197,242 using the latest closing price.

Carter-Miller Jocelyn, the Director of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc., sale 6,425 shares at $35.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Carter-Miller Jocelyn is holding 31,789 shares at $228,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Equity return is now at value 26.32, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.