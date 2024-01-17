International Paper Co. (IP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP)’s stock price has dropped by -0.96 in relation to previous closing price of 37.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-12 that Office REITs face deep-rooted problems and a slow recovery in demand for office space. The rise and fall of U.S. malls provide lessons for office REIT investors. Even high-quality office REITs may struggle to maintain occupancy and rental rates in the current market. A “slow motion trainwreck” is unravelling.

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) is above average at 17.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.

The public float for IP is 341.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IP on January 17, 2024 was 3.12M shares.

IP’s Market Performance

IP stock saw an increase of -0.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.08% and a quarterly increase of 6.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for International Paper Co. (IP).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.96% for IP’s stock, with a 9.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IP Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.94. In addition, International Paper Co. saw 3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from PLATH THOMAS J., who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $34.11 back on Nov 27. After this action, PLATH THOMAS J. now owns 43,253 shares of International Paper Co., valued at $153,495 using the latest closing price.

Goughnour Holly G., the Vice President & Controller of International Paper Co., sale 2,500 shares at $35.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Goughnour Holly G. is holding 8,219 shares at $89,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Equity return is now at value 8.24, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International Paper Co. (IP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.