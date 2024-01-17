International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is above average at 441.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.

The public float for IFF is 229.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IFF on January 17, 2024 was 1.92M shares.

IFF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) has decreased by -0.88 when compared to last closing price of 80.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that Our 3-step process focuses on wide-moat stocks (as per Morningstar’s rating).

IFF’s Market Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has seen a -0.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.03% gain in the past month and a 22.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for IFF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for IFF’s stock, with a 2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IFF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IFF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $112 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

IFF Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.35. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who sale 1,972 shares at the price of $86.35 back on May 11. After this action, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph now owns 9,093 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $170,282 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Equity return is now at value 0.27, with 0.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.