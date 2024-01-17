Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.62 in relation to its previous close of 1.95. However, the company has experienced a -18.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-12-11 that Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) has been a disappointment for its shareholders this year but Wall Street analysts expect the next twelve months to be materially different for this autonomous driving tech stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INVZ is at 1.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for INVZ is 157.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.11% of that float. The average trading volume for INVZ on January 17, 2024 was 4.19M shares.

INVZ’s Market Performance

INVZ’s stock has seen a -18.42% decrease for the week, with a -26.19% drop in the past month and a 18.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for Innoviz Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.86% for INVZ stock, with a simple moving average of -24.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INVZ Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -35.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ fell by -18.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4245. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd saw -26.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.