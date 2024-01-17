Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, IR stock has gone up by 2.95%, with a monthly gain of 5.77% and a quarterly surge of 21.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Ingersoll-Rand Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.36% for IR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The public float for IR is 404.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IR on January 17, 2024 was 2.56M shares.

IR) stock’s latest price update

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.68 in comparison to its previous close of 77.42, however, the company has experienced a 2.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-05 that DAVIDSON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will issue its fourth quarter 2023 earnings release after the market closes on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Ingersoll Rand will also host a live earnings conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. To participate in the call, please dial +1-888-330-3073, domestically, or +1-646-960-.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $73 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IR Trading at 7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.28. In addition, Ingersoll-Rand Inc saw 0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Schiesl Andrew R, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $71.89 back on Dec 05. After this action, Schiesl Andrew R now owns 45,263 shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, valued at $934,505 using the latest closing price.

Schiesl Andrew R, the of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, sale 9,532 shares at $66.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Schiesl Andrew R is holding 58,263 shares at $631,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Equity return is now at value 8.21, with 5.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.